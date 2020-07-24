Menu
'SCAMdemic': Conspiracy theorist celebrates passing checkpoint

24th Jul 2020 8:40 AM

 

 

A coronavirus conspiracy theorist has filmed herself laughing after she drove past a COVID-19 police barricade in Victoria without giving her details.

Eve Black, who calls the pandemic a "SCAMdemic" on social media, can be seen telling the officer she doesn't need to tell him where she's going and driving off.

"Let's take them down," she says as she drives up the checkpoint, and prays to God to give her strength.

Instead of sharing information at the checkpoint, Ms Black asks the officer whether she'd "disturbed the peace" by trying to leave her town.

"No," the officer responds. "I just asked what your reason for leaving today is."

Ms Black responds; "I don't need to tell you that. I don't know you."

The officer asked again where she had come from.

"I don't need to answer your questions. Have I committed a crime? Have I committed a crime?" she asked twice.

The officer then waves Ms Black through the checkpoint and she can be seen laughing loudly as she drives away.

"I feel so good," she says to the camera.

She then bragged about it on Facebook.

"BOOM! No fine, drove straight out of Melbourne, they took no info from me," she wrote. "No License, No questions of theirs were answered.

"They work for us, not the other way around. YOU get to ask the questions. NOT them."

Ms Black said she was "nervous as heck" as she approached the checkpoint, but encouraged her friends and family to "know their rights" during lockdown.

She has been slammed by National President of the Labor Party Wayne Swan.

"It's dumb. It's disrespectful," he told the Today show. "And at the end, she says she feels good.

"Well, she won't feel too good in ICU. This sort of behaviour is what I think we are battling a bit around the country."

