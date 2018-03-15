Consideration and some courtesy go a long way

PROBLEMS: The list may be petty but it is aggravating to see those who repeatedly take liberties on our streets and paths thinking nothing of it.

FINALLY someone is acting on the laws which define minor breaches, fining those who thumb their noses at authorities over the day-to-day regulations of social interaction.

Ignorance of these laws is now no excuse.

Hanging limbs out of car windows, pets jumping around inside cars, pedestrians obstructing shared ways, failure to have and use bike bells and helmets, are common daily misdemeanours witnessed in our society.

The list may be petty but it is aggravating to see those who repeatedly take liberties on our streets and paths thinking nothing of it.

Crossing roads in front of traffic, endangering not only themselves but potentially cars and their drivers, is common where people are forced to walk further up, to wait at traffic lights to cross.

It is about time that police who monitor our suburban streets catch cyclists without helmets and bells, hitting them with a hefty fine.

This is so common in our communities.

How about those who use public transport and expect free rides?

More money is lost daily on the public transport system, leaving those who do pay with potential hikes in fares, to compensate the selfish with an exaggerated sense of entitlement.

Our culturally acceptable laissez-faire attitude towards rules is endemic.

It virtually echoes resentment to challenges of personal liberties: the right to choose for oneself in our democracy, what is right and wrong.

It all boils down to lack of patience, tolerance and personal ethics in citizens who put little or no emphasis on treating others as they want to be treated themselves.

Consideration and courtesy goes a long way to keeping relationships and interactions in our communities harmonious. Expect the unexpected.

E ROWE

Marcoola

Cut creature comforts to slash crime rate

WHY is it that state governments can molly coddle criminals crims by air conditioning prisons but cannot air condition schools?

Surely if criminals do not get these comforts it may diminish the crime rate.

WALTER WEST

West Ipswich

Miller has refreshing approach at meeting

AT THE meet the Premier and Cabinet session on Tuesday night, the council were put on notice.

Perform or bear the odium of the people.

Everyone sings the praises of Ipswich including our Premier. But the "elephant in the room” of wonderful Ipswich is this super dump.

One-and-a-half-million tonnes of NSW waste is dumped in our backyard every year.

Homes close by will be uninhabitable.

It really amazes me that our representatives are ducking and weaving and playing pass the parcel.

There will be consequences.

How refreshing to hear Jo-Ann Miller standing beside the Premier telling her and everyone that the dump must not go ahead.

There are two ways to solve the problem.

The council and state must refuse applications and a waste levy must be introduced.

If this super dump is allowed to go ahead, our representatives will further lose the support and trust of the people.

DAVID HARRIS

Address withheld