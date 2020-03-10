Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Musketeer Rhett Bramwell.
Ipswich Musketeer Rhett Bramwell.
Sport

Consecutive triumphs as Musketeers finish strong

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
10th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASEBALL: The Ipswich Musketeers recorded a dominant 8-1 victory over Nerangba on Tuesday.

Ipswich hit the lead early, piling on four runs in a stunning first innings onslaught and they were not challenged throughout the contest.

The old master Dean Jones threw seven innings without leaking a solitary run.

Senior player Gregg Ellis said it was an outstanding win built on the back of Jones’ sensational performance on the mound.

“Dean outcrafted them,” Ellis said.

On Sunday, the Musketeers had one of their best games of the season, upstaging a competition-leading Pine Hills team featuring numerous Australian Baseball League stars 2-1.

Billy Cruice pitched six innings.

Ellis said it was the classiest hand he had ever seen the tenacious youngster produce in the top flight.

“We won off the back of Billy,” Ellis said.

“We also made no errors in the field, which goes a long wat to winning the game. It felt like they were on top the whole game. Then we got a couple of hits and snuck in front and the pressure was on them, and they couldn’t handle it.”

Ipswich has two washed out games to replay to complete the season. They will take on Surfers Paradise in a double-header on Sunday away.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pisasale extortion appeal bid dismissed

        premium_icon Pisasale extortion appeal bid dismissed

        Crime Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, who was jailed for two years after being found guilty of impersonating a private investigator, has had his appeal dismissed.

        • 10th Mar 2020 2:03 PM
        Six generations walk Minden school halls

        premium_icon Six generations walk Minden school halls

        News This prep student has followed in the footsteps of her family who have learned at...

        Shoppers asked to dig deep to help end period poverty

        premium_icon Shoppers asked to dig deep to help end period poverty

        News How you can help give dignity to disadvantaged women and girls

        • 10th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
        Tully’s comments called out by investigative body

        premium_icon Tully’s comments called out by investigative body

        News The comments related to complaints and possible investigations.