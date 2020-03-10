Consecutive triumphs as Musketeers finish strong

BASEBALL: The Ipswich Musketeers recorded a dominant 8-1 victory over Nerangba on Tuesday.

Ipswich hit the lead early, piling on four runs in a stunning first innings onslaught and they were not challenged throughout the contest.

The old master Dean Jones threw seven innings without leaking a solitary run.

Senior player Gregg Ellis said it was an outstanding win built on the back of Jones’ sensational performance on the mound.

“Dean outcrafted them,” Ellis said.

On Sunday, the Musketeers had one of their best games of the season, upstaging a competition-leading Pine Hills team featuring numerous Australian Baseball League stars 2-1.

Billy Cruice pitched six innings.

Ellis said it was the classiest hand he had ever seen the tenacious youngster produce in the top flight.

“We won off the back of Billy,” Ellis said.

“We also made no errors in the field, which goes a long wat to winning the game. It felt like they were on top the whole game. Then we got a couple of hits and snuck in front and the pressure was on them, and they couldn’t handle it.”

Ipswich has two washed out games to replay to complete the season. They will take on Surfers Paradise in a double-header on Sunday away.