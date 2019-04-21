McGregor makes shock fight return

CONOR McGregor was back in action on Good Friday as he took part in an exhibition bout against local fighter Dublin fighter Michael McGrane.

It was the first time McGregor has been back inside the squared circle since he was stopped in the tenth round by Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor announced last month that he has retired from MMA following his defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

The 30-year-old returned to Crumlin Boxing Club to take part in the bout against McGrane - the same venue he used to train at during his youth.

He started training at the club when he was 12, before winning the Dublin Novice Championships as a 16-year-old.

McGregor stunned spectators in Dublin as he made a guest appearance, with the Irishman listed on the billing simply as "A. Another."

Wearing a red vest and head guard, the southpaw could be seen bobbing and weaving while using his trademark hands behind the back stance.

According to Irish Boxing, the fight ended in a draw, with both men posing for pictures after their contest.

McGrane's sister tweeted it ended as a draw for "legal reasons" as she proudly posted a snap of her brother celebrating on social media.

Amir Khan recently revealed that he is open to fighting McGregor after he challenges Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight title.

"I mean it's business, isn't it," Khan said.

"We're at a level now where it makes great business like Floyd Mayweather. We all learned from Floyd Mayweather - how he makes fights happen.

"Conor McGregor vs Amir Khan would be a massive fight. It'd be huge, you've got Irish vs English so that'll be massive. If that happens, I'm not one to turn away from that."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.