Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Conor Mcgregor is seen leaving the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn on April 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Conor Mcgregor is seen leaving the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn on April 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Crime

UFC star McGregor arrested after incident with fan

12th Mar 2019 10:13 AM

UFC star Conor McGregor has been arrested again and charged with multiple offences by police in Florida, according to a report.

The Miami Herald reports McGregor was taken into police custody over an incident with a fan at the end of a night out.

Florida police have reportedly released a mug shot of the UFC star after he was processed and charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.

According to the report, which cites the police report of the incident, it is alleged McGregor smashed a fans' phone when he attempted to take a photo of the former lightweight champion as he was walking home from a nightclub at 5am local time.

The report claims McGregor slapped the man's phone from his hands and then proceeded to stomp on it several times.

arrest conor mcgregor editors picks miami

Top Stories

    WATCH: Two men 'asked to pay' after Cignall ciggy bungle

    premium_icon WATCH: Two men 'asked to pay' after Cignall ciggy bungle

    News Store asks young men to pop back in and pay after tobacco goes 'walk about'

    • 12th Mar 2019 9:30 AM
    CMC essentials, according to the most dedicated fans...

    CMC essentials, according to the most dedicated fans...

    Music The masses have spoken, if you haven't packed this kit, think twice

    • 12th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
    Developer 'willing' to discuss Deebing Creek sale with state

    premium_icon Developer 'willing' to discuss Deebing Creek sale with state

    Environment The QT can reveal lines of communication have opened up

    No relief from heat, RFB warn of random ignitions

    premium_icon No relief from heat, RFB warn of random ignitions

    Weather Fireys and ambos voice safety concerns for heatwave