Connection delays for new NBN customers across Ipswich

Connection to the National Broadband Network will be delayed at some new Ipswich properties. Tobi Loftus

Hundreds of new homes around Ipswich face months of delay in connecting to the National Broadband Network.

The NBN Corporation confirmed about 23,200 connections would be gradually rolled out between now and 2020.

For about 371 of those premises, the build was due to start in the middle of 2018 using Hybrid Fibre Coaxial technology.

But due to connection problems with that technology, hundreds of homes face a delay - possibly months- for connecting to the network.

"We are working on a better experience for the internet providers and end users and as a result, there will be a delay of schedule for these premises,” NBN local Queensland manager Ryan Williams said.

Despite the delay with some new connections, already more than 16,000 homes and businesses across Ipswich have access to services on the NBN.

About 300 properties in Ripley are expected to be ready to connect, next month.

Visit nbnco.com.au/switch to view your connection status.