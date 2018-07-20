Connect with nature at Boonah's World Environment Festival

There will be lots to see and do at the Boonah World Environment Day Festival.

BOONAH'S World Environment Day Festival is coming up on Saturday, July 21, from 9am-4pm at the Outlook, Boonah.

Showcasing a huge array of exhibitors, workshops, demonstrations, art and performances, there's inspiration for everyone.

A moving tradition of acknowledgement ceremony will start the day.

A wonderland of original designs created by eco-artists from materials which normally make their way to landfill will impress the eco-conscious, showcasing their successful transformation from trash into treasure.

Combining the art of recycling and imagination, they create practical and beautiful bespoke homewares, artwork, jewellery and clothing.

Visitors will see guitars created from a petrol tank, bunting made from grain bags and baling twine, letterboxes and garden ornaments from old gas bottles and garden tools, as well as rings from silverware.

Flowers of the Fassifern, the product of the community tree jumper project, featuring over 1,000 flowers crafted by many hands from old t-shirts will adorn the trees, and the beautiful natural table decorations from this year's community project will be seen around the grounds.

Noosa artisan Lorenzo will be demonstrating his upcycled silver jewellery and will also help people make their own spoon ring in one-on-one workshops. Visitors can bring a favourite silver spoon for the purpose.

Christopher Trotter's Stinky Bill will be there with 100 free trees, and two artworks will be created on the day.

Colleen Lavender will be plasma cutting decorative fire pits from old 44 gallon drums. And Terina Smith will be creating a feature piece from more landfill bound materials.

Both pieces will go home with someone lucky enough to win them through the multi-prize raffle.

Not only because it's Plastic Free July, but because it's what we believe in, the event is a plastic bag free event, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own bags or purchase from the array of innovative bags available, ranging from those handmade from upcycled jeans and t-shirts, grain bags and rice bags, tablecloths and curtains.

Water is on tap and our coffee baristas will be offering a discount for people bringing their own reusable keep cups. Lots of eco-friendly products will be available such as reusable water bottles, keep cups and produce bags, solar lights, natural soaps and personal care items.

Visitors can learn about composting, worm farming, wicking beds, aquaponics and permaculture with great displays and information. There'll be a huge range of plants to choose from, as well as alpaca poo for the garden.

Demonstrations on making natural skincare and cleaning products will run each half hour. Learn how to make things like playdough, bug spray, body scrub, hand soap and bath bombs, plus get tips on recycling food waste and thoughtful meal planning.

Remember every action counts.

For full program details, see online at boonahboss.blogspot.com or the Facebook event page.