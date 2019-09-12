Conman’s claim on Chardon’s first wife

PETER Foster claims he would have been the police's smoking gun to get wife killer John Chardon convicted of murder, not manslaughter, if he had been allowed to give evidence at the trial.

The Courier-Mail has previously revealed the notorious conman was once the star witness to be called by the Crown after he alleged the man sensationally confessed to Novy Chardon's murder while the pair shared a cell in a Queensland jail.

While the jury in Chardon's trial was never told of Foster's evidence because the alleged confession was ruled inadmissable at the 11th hour in a separate hearing, Foster today sat in the public gallery of the Brisbane Supreme Court to see his ex-cellmate sentenced.

Chardon was jailed for 15 years for the manslaughter of his 34-year-old wife, who died on February 6, 2013.

He will be eligible for parole after 12 years have been served but will be subject to Queensland's "no body, no parole" laws.

Speaking outside the Brisbane Supreme Court today, Foster said police had supported him in his "undercover role" at the jail, where he claimed he in 2015 elicited a confession from Chardon about killing his wife with a gun and disposing of her body in the Gold Coast Seaway.

"I think that had my evidence been included I was the one person who could have put the gun in his hand as we saw," Foster said.

"I knew of the urine on the carpet, I knew where the gun was found and we would have had a murder conviction today instead of manslaughter, but at the end of the day it's 15 years, so justice is served."

John Chardon

Novy Chardon

He compared Chardon to a "dog", saying he was "off the streets and Queensland is a safer place".

"I always thought that if Novy had been a blonde-haired, blue-eyed Gold Coast beach girl there would have been perhaps more sympathy," Foster said.

"I thought it took a while for people to realise she was a mother and she was being abused.

"I think for women everywhere it's a warning... and I think for anyone thinking of murdering someone in Queensland."

Foster also claimed Chardon killed his first wife Maureen Chardon with an overdose of sleeping tablets, and police said outside court if anyone had any information about the woman's 1996 death to come forward.

"I wouldn't be surprised if this horrible person is charged with his first wife's murder as well," Foster said.

The prison supergrass said in his statement to police about the alleged confession that getting killer Chardon to confess was similar to being a salesman -- he had to make the customer comfortable and "gain his trust".