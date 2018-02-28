Menu
John Chardon was charged with the murder of his wife Novy in June 2016, more than three years after her disappearance. Picture: Richard Gosling
News

Conman Peter Foster to testify in Chardon case

by Shae McDonald
28th Feb 2018 12:15 PM

CONVICTED conman Peter Foster has been ordered to give evidence in the case against accused Gold Coast wife-killer John Chardon.

A Brisbane magistrate on Wednesday made the direction ahead of a committal hearing in May.

Chardon's lawyer did not fight the order.

The businessman was charged with the murder of his wife Novy in June 2016, more than three years after her disappearance.

Novy Chardon, 34, was last seen at her northern Gold Coast home on February 6, 2013.
The 34-year-old was last seen at her northern Gold Coast home on February 6, 2013.

Her car was found at a Nerang train station a few days later, but despite extensive searches and a $250,000 reward, her body has never been found.

Peter Foster was jailed in 2014 for contempt of court over his SensaSlim scam. Picture: Steve Holland
Chardon and Novy were married for 11 years but their relationship had broken down by the time of her disappearance and they were preparing to divorce. Chardon claimed in media interviews in the days following her disappearance that she had done similar things previously and he appealed for her to come home.

Peter Foster - who has spent time behind bars in Australia, the UK, US and Vanuatu for a range of fraud offences - was jailed in 2014 for contempt of court over his SensaSlim scam.

