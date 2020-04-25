Conman Peter Foster shares his tips on isolation

Few know as much about being holed up in isolation as conman Peter Foster. He’s sharing his tips about what to do.

PETER Foster knows a thing or two about surviving in isolation.

Australia's most notorious conman spent years hiding from authorities while on the run in idyllic locations such as the Byron Bay hinterland and an island in Fiji.

He has also been jailed in Australia, the US and UK throughout his lifetime.

Now, like the rest of us, he's hunkering down during COVID-19 and has shared tips for coping with the time alone with The Courier-Mail, saying one of the most important things to do every day is to make your bed.

Peter Foster on Liku Beach on the Island of Yasawa-I-Rara, Fiji. Picture: David Kelly.

"It sets you up for the rest of the day, it's a small accomplishment," he said.

"Make your bed like it's a six-star hotel, put a chocolate on your pillow so it's somewhere inviting to get into at the end of the day. I've always done that, even in jail and I still do it now. In jail, that was my favourite time of the day, getting into bed, being in lock up and having that total isolation."

Peter Foster relaxing at home on the Gold Coast during isolation. He has been learning to speed read. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Foster explains a mindset of acceptance is key to getting through a period of solace.

"Think of this isolation time kind of like a prison sentence, once you've got it, you have to deal with it and make the best of it," he told The Courier-Mail.

"Those who can accept their predicament are the people who will gain the most from the time."

The notorious conman after escaping from Sudbury Jail in England and going on run in Ireland. Picture: supplied.

Foster's other tips include getting dressed every day because "even if you are living alone, you'll get sick of the sight of yourself walking around in your undies".

He said others could use the time to learn a new skill - from his home on the Gold Coast Foster is currently learning to whistle, speed read, dance and do yoga, all thanks to YouTube.

Peter Foster on his isolation-ready treadmill. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

When hauled up in Byron Bay, he even bought a treadmill with a computer and desk attached so he could work while he worked out.

"I saw Victoria Beckham had one but she made it look so easy, even in high heels," he told The Courier-Mail.

Peter Foster in Fiji.

Years earlier, Foster even started a business from jail, saying he appointed his lawyer as chief executive so they could meet behind bars and discuss strategies.

"I have used my time in jail to one time sell 87 slimming pill franchises and netted $3 million, I wrote a book, I started a business degree, I read several books a week, I wrote letters daily. I exercised," he said.

"The only limitations, even in jail, are those that we place on ourselves."

Dogs Che Che and Luigina, who is named after Foster’s mum, are keeping him busy during COVID-19. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

Fishing, caring for his mum and spending time with pets are top of Foster's COVID-19 plan but they haven't always been his hobbies of choice.

Known for his high-profile romances including with megastar Samantha Fox, Foster added that those spending time in isolation with a partner would likely find it easier to keep occupied, as he did on his island in Fiji.

Peter Foster isolated in Fiji in 2006.

"I would much rather be in isolation with a woman rather than not. I think it would make the time more interesting not just for the obvious reasons but the idea of having someone to look after and share conversation with," he said.

