Conlon's touching tribute to greatest backer

GENERAL: Brothers captain Wes Conlon marshalling the troops during a match against Swifts earlier this season. The skipper said it would be the 'cherry on top' if Brothers could send departing coaching director Shaun O'Loan out a winner. Cordell Richardson

BROTHERS captain Wesley Conlon will dedicate his grand final performance to retiring coaching director Shaun O'Loan and his late grandfather Ron.

The long-term Ipswich Jet lost his pop midway through the year.

A fixture on the hill at North Ipswich Reserve, he and his wife raised Conlon and were his greatest supporters.

Ron's passing at the age of 86 challenged Conlon.

Stricken with sadness, he held on to his grief for some time but his new-found brethren eased his pain.

"Being around the boys playing and training really helped,” Conlon said. "It has been good to be involved in such a great club.

"It (the grand final) is going to be a big day.

"I'm doing it for him.

"He used to love coming to the games and watching me on the TV. He loved the game.”

The competition's premier player will also compete in honour of O'Loan, who recently endured radiation therapy and surgery to treat throat cancer.

"It is good to have guys like Shaun and Luke Smith around the club week-in, week-out,” he said.

"They are all so positive and down-to-earth. It is great to be around them.

"This means a lot to a lot of the boys.

"I'm not doing this for me. I'm doing this for all of the positive people at Brothers.”

The Rugby League Ipswich star, who played five-eighth in Swifts' last premiership before carving out a successful career in the Intrust Super Cup, will also draw motivation from the men who will run out beside him, many of whom had not yet bagged a title.

The Raceview club has not featured in an A-Grade final since 2016.

In his first season at Brother Seery Park, Conlon refused to take credit for leading the side back to the promised land.

"I wouldn't say I led,” he said. "I'd say I helped a bit.

"Full credit to the staff and the guys behind the scenes. There is so much positivity that it makes it easy to do your job.”

Conlon said he identified unlimited raw potential in his teammates when he first arrived at Brothers and he just needed to instill them with the self-belief necessary to succeed.

"I saw a lot of talented, strong and fast footballers,” he said. "But they didn't believe in themselves as individuals. I hope that my encouragement has boosted them. When you play your own game, you play better.”

Conlon has played in big games and is fully aware that the occasion does not get any more significant for local players than the grand final.

On the eve of the highly-anticipated clash, the game breaker whose dominance across the 21 rounds has him favoured to clinch player of the year honours, said he could not be more relaxed.

"I'm just waiting for my coffee,” he said.

"I love a coffee before the game. I'll try to play it down as much as possible until 30 minutes from kick-off. Then I'll take every moment as it comes.”