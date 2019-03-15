Conlon's experience an asset to Brothers

BROTHERS coach Jason Connors was pleased with the defensive effort in his side's 28-10 opening round win over West End, but believes there is plenty of improvement to come in attack ahead of tomorrow's clash against Norths.

The Brethren host their traditional rivals at Blue Ribbon Motors Field, seeking revenge for the 2018 Rugby League Ipswich finals exit the Tigers inflicted on them six months ago.

"We owe them. They knocked us out last year, so we'll be motivated for this game,” Connors said.

"I don't know what they're like or how they've recruited, but they'll throw some stuff at us and we'll have to be ready.”

Although Brothers failed to fire on all cylinders against the Bulldogs last weekend, Connors was ultimately pleased with the performance particularly from two of the club's key off-season acquisitions.

Former Ipswich Jet Wes Conlon was named captain prior to the season, and has already impressed with his high football IQ and valuable leadership skills.

"He's a very good speaker, he motivates players in all different aspects,” Connors said.

"We don't try to teach our players what they should be doing, but encourage them to do what they do well.

"There's no use saying do this or that - we just encourage them to do what they're good at.”

Conlon's calming influence has helped foster that edict.

The other targeted recruit was Josh Ofoa, who returns to the Raceview club via Norths Devils.

"Josh has come back with the attitude and the energy. He's a fit man,” Connors said.

"He'll play 55, 65, 70 - 80 minutes if we need him to. If you've got a front rower doing that you know he's fit.”

Against a new-look Norths tomorrow, Connors hopes the off-season changes and excitement of a new season can lift Brothers past their bitter rivals and finals conquerors.

"What we lacked was another powerful lock and second rower, and we've found that with a few guys coming in,” he said.

"It's a strong side that I'm happy with. We were thereabouts last year, but we're a better team this year.”

Rugby League Ipswich Round 2

Tomorrow (6pm) - Brothers Ipswich v Norths Tigers at Blue Ribbon Motors Field