LETTER: Duffy call for Antoniolli to fulfil election promise

CONGRATULATIONS to Andrew on your historic win in the election.

We all ran a good, clean election and this is how an election should be, where it is fought with robust passion and policies.

Andrew came up the better man on the day and his policies of transparency, accountability and the complete disclosure of the financials of the Ipswich City Council companies (open the books) is what people voted for.

I hope Andrew holds true to his word on his eight-point plan and delivers on these, and they do not become another lagoon promise.

Andrew said he will work with me and bring in some of my policies which look forward to.

Again, congratulations and I hope Ipswich is a better place with your promise of a new direction.

GARY DUFFY

Address withheld