Confusion over Spider-Man 3 announcement

Either we just had an official announcement of Spider-Man 3's title or Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are having a grand old laugh.

Holland posted to his Instagram an announcement of the upcoming Spider-Man sequel's title as Spider-Man: Phone Home along with the first image from the film, which is currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia under director Jon Watts.

Watts also made the first two movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

That all seems pretty par for the course, until soon after when castmate Jacob Batalon posted a different first look image along with the title reveal of Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker.

As if that wasn't confusing enough, Zendaya then joined in with a third title, Home Slice.

So, either Holland just revealed the official title and Zendaya and Batalon are having a bit of fun with everyone, or they're all having a laugh. Or, as some have suggested on social media, Phone Home,Home Wrecker and Home Slice are all official titles.

This is where it gets interesting because it's widely expected that the upcoming Spider-Man movie, due out in December, will have a multiverse storyline in which Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men will return as other iterations of the tingly superhero.

It's already been confirmed that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will reprise their roles from Sony's previous Spider-Man films.

The idea is that all the previous Spider-Man movies will now become some form of canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the explanation that it all happened, just not on our Earth, but in alternative universes.

So maybe the title is Spider-Man: Phone Home in one universe, Spider-Man: Home Wrecker in another and Spider-Man: Home Slice in another still - which is spinning a web too meta for us.

The Peter Tingle is coming back.



The MCU will become much bigger with the introduction of the multiverse. It will be a key part of the Doctor Strange sequel which has the apt title Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

That movie started filming in London before it was interrupted by COVID shutdowns and is being directed by Sam Raimi, who also helmed the Maguire Spider-Man at the turn of the millennium.

Raimi took over directing after original director Scott Derrickson parted ways with Marvel over creative differences. Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, currently the lead character in Disney+ original series WandaVision, will be in the Doctor Strange sequel with her TV series leading straight into it.

In turn, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will feature in Spider-Man 3, alongside returning cast Holland, Batalon, Zendaya, Marissa Tomei and Tony Revolori.

There are also strong rumours Charlie Cox will reprise his role of Daredevil/Matt Murdock from the Marvel Netflix series.

Sony Pictures Australia has been contacted for clarification.

Spider-Man: Phone Home/Home-Wrecker/Home Slice will be released in Australia on Boxing Day while Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is currently dated for March 2022. WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+ with new episodes on Fridays at 7pm AEDT.

