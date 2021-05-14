‘Confused’ mine worker pushes and strikes police officer

Buddy James Thomas, 42, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on May 13 to obstructing a police officer. Generic file photo.

A confused Moranbah man pushed a police officer multiple times before realising who it was.

Buddy James Thomas, 42, pleaded guilty in Moranbah Magistrates Court on May 13 to obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police responded to a noise complaint at a Moranbah property on March 20 about 9.15pm.

Police attended the address and knocked multiple times, to no answer.

An officer opened the unlocked door, saw Thomas standing in the living room and waved at him.

The court heard Thomas approached the officer and pushed back. When the officer tried to explain who they were and why they were there, Thomas pushed the officer again, followed with a strike to the chest.

Sergeant Cramp said a woman then intervened, and when Thomas calmed down he said he didn't understand why the people in the living room were wearing uniform, despite the clear wording "police".

Duty Lawyer Sean Gibbs said Thomas, who worked in the mining industry, was confused at the time of the offence, but once he calmed down he realised what was happening.

Thomas was fined $400. No conviction was recorded due to his lack of criminal history.

Originally published as 'Confused' mine worker pushes, strikes police officer

