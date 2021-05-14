Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Buddy James Thomas, 42, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on May 13 to obstructing a police officer. Generic file photo.
Buddy James Thomas, 42, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on May 13 to obstructing a police officer. Generic file photo.
News

‘Confused’ mine worker pushes and strikes police officer

Kristen Booth
14th May 2021 11:51 AM | Updated: 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A confused Moranbah man pushed a police officer multiple times before realising who it was.

Buddy James Thomas, 42, pleaded guilty in Moranbah Magistrates Court on May 13 to obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police responded to a noise complaint at a Moranbah property on March 20 about 9.15pm.

Police attended the address and knocked multiple times, to no answer.

An officer opened the unlocked door, saw Thomas standing in the living room and waved at him.

The court heard Thomas approached the officer and pushed back. When the officer tried to explain who they were and why they were there, Thomas pushed the officer again, followed with a strike to the chest.

Sergeant Cramp said a woman then intervened, and when Thomas calmed down he said he didn't understand why the people in the living room were wearing uniform, despite the clear wording "police".

Duty Lawyer Sean Gibbs said Thomas, who worked in the mining industry, was confused at the time of the offence, but once he calmed down he realised what was happening.

Thomas was fined $400. No conviction was recorded due to his lack of criminal history.

Originally published as 'Confused' mine worker pushes, strikes police officer

Originally published as 'Confused' mine worker pushes, strikes police officer

buddy james thomas guilty plea mine worker moranbah magistrates court moranbah police obstruct police officer
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLL UP: Ipswich Show opens gates on day one

        Premium Content ROLL UP: Ipswich Show opens gates on day one

        News After two long years, the 148-year-old event will kick off on Friday morning

        Finance business makes long-awaited Springfield move

        Premium Content Finance business makes long-awaited Springfield move

        News The arrival of a new business to Springfield Tower is expected to reinforce...

        Woman charged after being injured during ‘insane’ violence

        Premium Content Woman charged after being injured during ‘insane’ violence

        News A magistrate has referred to a brawl in suburban Ipswich as an ‘insane episode’

        ‘Community isn’t dumb’: Mayor reacts to Grantham COVID site

        Premium Content ‘Community isn’t dumb’: Mayor reacts to Grantham COVID site

        News Lockyer Valley mayor claims request to inform community of international workers’...