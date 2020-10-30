Confused drug driver mistakes police for hoodlums

A man yelled out for someone to “call police” while he was being arrested by Queensland Police officers.

A DRUGGED up unlicensed driver who crashed his car near a popular shopping village took off on foot before mistaking police officers for bandits.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Reuben Olander, 26, had been driving on Redbank Plains Road on June 13 when he lost control of his vehicle about 4.10pm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the car mounted onto the footpath and into a brick retaining wall near a bus stop.

The court heard Olander walked away from his vehicle before police or ambulances arrived.

“He left on foot towards the shopping centre. He spoke to a bystander and told them his name was Reuben and he was going to get some food,” Sgt Dick said.

When police arrived, they noticed Olander seemed intoxicated but a roadside breath test returned a negative result.

“He displayed indicia not consistent with that reading,” Sgt Dick said.

“He had very dilated pupils not reacting to light, his speech was slow and slurred to the point where police couldn’t understand it … He was unsteady on his feet, struggling to walk and falling over.”

Olander was arrested and, when he was asked to walk towards the police car, he began rambling.

“He began to yell out for his partner to call police and said he was being assaulted,” Sgt Dick said.

“Police of course were in full uniform in a marked police vehicle – he seemed not to acknowledge or understand he was in fact dealing with police.

“He continued calling out to people telling them to ‘call the police’.”

Olander was taken to hospital and drug tested, telling police he had taken Prozac and Xanax.

“Methylamphetamine and other things were detected (in the drug test),” Sgt Dick said.

Police found Olander’s licence had been suspended due to demerit point accumulation as of June 10.

Olander pleaded guilty to two charges and told Magistrate Terry Duroux he had been going through a lot emotionally at the time.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months for driving without a licence and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months for driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

The drug driving conviction was recorded.

