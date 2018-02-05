Confused about NDIS? Don't miss out on free info session

Danielle Butcher and her son Ben who has autism spectrum disorder.

Danielle Butcher and her son Ben who has autism spectrum disorder. David Nielsen

DESPITE the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) having recently rolled out in Ipswich, there are still many families in the dark about how to access the scheme.

A free NDIS information session will be held tomorrow morning at Springfield Central to help shed some light on the application process and what people are potentially entitled to.

Autism Matters' Joanne O'Brien and Grosskopf Consulting's Danielle Butcher are both official NDIS service providers, as well as parents of autistic children and will present the information session.

Mrs Butcher said the session would be a great opportunity for families to find out more about what they were entitled to.

A free NDIS information session will be held at Springfield Central's Little Tokyo Two tomorrow.

"This will be a basic introduction to the NDIS and people can learn a bit about how to access the scheme and what they are eligible for," Mrs Butcher said.

"They can also find out what type of options are available to them regarding managing the funds if approved and what sort of support is available to help manage their plan.

"There are still lots of families that don't even realise they can access the NDIS and don't understand that it's not welfare, that it's actually insurance and a way of supporting people to become active participants of society."

The NDIS Free Information Session will be held on Tuesday, February 6 at 9:30am-11:30am at Little Tokyo Two, Level Two World Knowledge Centre, 3/37 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central.

Registration to the event is free via the Eventbrite website, with numbers strictly limited.

For those who cannot attend tomorrow's session, keep an eye on the Grosskopf Consulting Facebook page for upcoming after-hours sessions at the end of February/early March.