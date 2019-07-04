Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Braith Ashurst St Marys College, Toowoomba
Braith Ashurst St Marys College, Toowoomba brian cassidy

Buy Now
Sport

CONFRATERNITY IN PICTURES: Days 1 and 2 of league games

3rd Jul 2019 11:57 AM | Updated: 4th Jul 2019 4:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY is a rest day for the league but these galleries are day one and two of the Confraternity Carnival.

DAY ONE

St John's Catholic College Roma took on Emmaus College Jimboomba on day one:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Shalom College Bundaberg took on St Edmunds College Ipswich on day one:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Iona College Brisbane took on St Mary's College Toowoomba on day one of the carnival: 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

St Michael's College Gold Coast took on St Joseph's College Toowoomba on day one:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ryan Catholic College Townsville took on Assumption College Warwick on day one of the Confraternity Carnival:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

St James Catholic  College/Chishlom College Brisbane took on St Patrick's/St Mary's Maryborough/Gympie on day one of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

DAY TWO

St Mary's College Toowoomba took on St Augustine's College Cairns on day two of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

St Patrick's College Mackay took on St Patrick's College Shorncliffe, Brisbane on day two of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
confra19
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Three-car nose to tail holds up traffic on Ipswich Mwy

    premium_icon Three-car nose to tail holds up traffic on Ipswich Mwy

    Breaking Three patients were assessed at the scene.

    • 4th Jul 2019 6:41 AM
    Plainland pub car park murder victim identified

    premium_icon Plainland pub car park murder victim identified

    Crime Detectives have released name of Plainland murder victim

    Man dies in fatal Lockyer Valley motorbike crash

    premium_icon Man dies in fatal Lockyer Valley motorbike crash

    News The motorbike rider, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene

    Barty’s second brutal Wimbledon snub

    Barty’s second brutal Wimbledon snub

    Tennis Aussie golden girl has again been sensationally overlooked