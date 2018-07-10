CONFIRMED: When your suburb will be connected to the NBN

In the Ipswich local government area, 33,238 properties are now able to order a service over the NBN.

In the Ipswich local government area, 33,238 properties are now able to order a service over the NBN. Christian Morrow

HALF of all properties in the Ipswich area are able to connect to the National Broadband Network and several more suburbs will be finished before the end of the year.

In the Ipswich local government area, 33,238 properties are now able to order a service over the NBN.

There are still about 23,300 premises yet to connect.

Amberley, One Mile and Willowbank are due to be ready to connect in the coming weeks.

Work is under way with 2100 properties in parts of Booval, North Booval and Silkstone, expected to be able to make the switch by the end of November.

Then, 2600 premises in parts of Eastern Heights and Raceview will have access by the end of the year.

By the end of next year, access for 3100 homes and businesses in parts of Basin Pocket, East Ipswich, Eastern Heights, Newtown and Silkstone is also expected to be switched on.

Flinders View, Raceview, Blackstone, Booval, New Chum, Silkstone, Swanbank, Collingwood Park, Brassall, North Ipswich, Moores Pocket, North Ipswich, Tivoli, Leichhardt and Wulkuraka should be connected in early 2019.

Parts of Collingwood Park, Camira and Springfield are expected to see work start by the end of this year.

Most of the suburbs are being connected using the fibre-to-the-curb technology - about 17,800 properties.

NBN Local spokeswoman Lynette Keep encouraged people to check their address on the NBN website.

Fibre-to-the-curb takes the faster optical line further into the network than fibre-to-the-node.

"The complexity that is introduced here is that that more civil works are required as a result, some known at design phase, others uncovered during the build phase,” Ms Keep said.