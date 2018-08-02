CONFIRMED: When new Carl's Jr will open

NEW TASTE: Montana Hanson of Carl's Jr Redbank Plains with an Original Thickburger.

AN OPENING date has been set for Ipswich's newest Carl's Jr burger store at West Ipswich.

Work is almost finished on a new convenience centre on Brisbane St with the second Carl's Jr burger restaurant expected to open on August 29.

The first 50 people through the doors will get free burgers for a year. The American fast food giant created a stir around Queensland at the opening of their initial stores, including at Redbank Plains earlier this year.

Customers queued for hours, and some even overnight, to get a taste of the burgers.

A petrol station, tyre centre and adventure store Anaconda will also open on the West Ipswich site after the old One Mile Hotel was demolished.

By the time the West Ipswich store opened, the business would have employed close to 200 Ipswich job seekers.

The Redbank Plains restaurant, which opened in January, is the first free-standing Carl's Jr Burger in Queensland is one of the chains within the new $20 million food precinct at Redbank Plains, alongside the Krispy Kreme which opened in December.

Ipswich business owners, The Bansal Group, will spearhead that expansion with 19 more restaurants earmarked for the state.

The Bansal Brothers, Vishal and Gaurav, are a home-grown business success story which starts in supermarkets.

In 2009 the brothers took on their first retail business at IGA West Ipswich.

By 2020 the brothers will also be operating 20 Carl's Jr Burger restaurants across Queensland.

Vishal Bansal said the group was honoured to work with Carl's Jr., known for "pushing the envelope" when it comes to innovative foods.

"... like us, they are also extremely dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and delivering fresh, high-quality food," Mr Bansal said.

"The brand clearly fills a gap in the market for a premium quality burger experience at the price and convenience of fast food."

A third restaurant is marked for a suburb outside the Ipswich CBD as the company behind Carls' Jr Burger in Australia, Bansal Group, prepare to open the West Ipswich store this month.

Bansal Group general manager Shawn Kerr said there was 'always potential in Ipswich' and plans were underway for a third Carls Jnr Burger. He said it would take some time for details to be confirmed with the latest in the string of restaurants expected to enter the market in a couple of years.

Mr Kerr said the third site would not be in the Ipswich CBD but in a suburb.

Visit www.carlsjr.com.au/ for deatils.