Ipswich CBD development.
Ipswich CBD development.
CONFIRMED: What will happen to CBD if council dismissed

Hayden Johnson
14th May 2018 12:00 AM
IPSWICH City Properties insists the development of the central business district will continue if the Ipswich City Council is dismissed.

Councillors have until May 24 to prepare to respond to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's show cause notice.

If he elects to dismiss the council, an administrator will be brought in to manage the city's operations.

A spokeswoman for Ipswich City Properties said the entity would progress the signed contracts for the project.

"Both ICP and the council will continue to deliver the CBD projects and related services to the Ipswich community," she said.

"All contracts that are currently in place are with Ipswich City Properties which will remain in effect under the terms and conditions of those contracts."

Ipswich City Properties is a private company, with the Ipswich City Council its major shareholder.

It was spared closure as Mayor Andrew Antoniolli moved to wind-up other council-owned companies.

The Ipswich City Properties spokeswoman acknowledged the potential for the rolling situation to change.

"Ipswich City Properties has a board which will continue to manage the company until the situation is further clarified," she said.

Councillor Paul Tully could remain as chair of the Ipswich City Properties board, even if he is dismissed by Mr Hinchliffe.

