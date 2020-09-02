Menu
AAP Image/Joel Carrett)
News

Confirmed virus case visits Ipswich Woolworths

Paige Ashby
2nd Sep 2020 1:22 PM
Woolworths Yamanto completed a deep clean last night after it was informed a customer who visisted the store over the weekend had tested positive to coronavirus.

The store issued a customer notice informing shoppers the positive case had been there on Sunday, August 30, between 11:45am and 12:15pm.

Third college student infected as COVID cluster grows

Doctors expose sick state of Qld’s public health system

“As a food retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place, and the store had a detailed deep clean overnight on Tuesday,” store manager James de Pierrie wrote.

“The wellbeing of our customers, team and communities is our highest priority, we are talking all necessary steps to ensure ongoing safety in our stores.”

Shoppers who attended the store on Sunday and become unwell over the next two weeks have been urged to contact the Department of Health hotline on 180 020 080.

Anyone with any relevant coronavirus symptoms should get a test and isolate while waiting for results.

More to come.

Ipswich Queensland Times

