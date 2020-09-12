Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Confirmed virus case visited Ipswich fast food outlet

Paige Ashby
12th Sep 2020 5:10 PM

QUEENSLAND Health has updated its list of venues where confirmed COVID-19 cases have visited to include an Ipswich Hungry Jack’s restaurant.

A confirmed case visited the Redbank Plains Hungry Jack’s at the Town Square Shopping Centre on 8 September between 8pm and 1am.

READ MORE: Three new virus cases linked to West Moreton

Anyone who has been to the restaurant during those hours should monitor their health and if they develop any symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested and isolate until a test result has been returned.

A full list of contact tracing locations is available here.

Find a list of testing and fever clinics here.

coronavirusipswich hungry jacks redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jail’s bizarre ‘show bag’ offering to rioting prisoners

        Premium Content Jail’s bizarre ‘show bag’ offering to rioting prisoners

        Crime Prisoners have been given junk food, chips and soft drink after rioting and trashing Arthur Gorrie jail, in what officers have dubbed show bags for criminals.

        University offers new pathway for a career in music

        Premium Content University offers new pathway for a career in music

        News For the first time in its more than 50 year history, the University is offering a...

        Wheelchair-bound Rohan’s wonderful community example

        Premium Content Wheelchair-bound Rohan’s wonderful community example

        Soccer Paraplegic Ipswich soccer coach an inspiration as he deals with challenges on and...

        Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Premium Content Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Crime National register of sex offenders needed