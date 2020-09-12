Confirmed virus case visited Ipswich fast food outlet

QUEENSLAND Health has updated its list of venues where confirmed COVID-19 cases have visited to include an Ipswich Hungry Jack’s restaurant.

A confirmed case visited the Redbank Plains Hungry Jack’s at the Town Square Shopping Centre on 8 September between 8pm and 1am.

Anyone who has been to the restaurant during those hours should monitor their health and if they develop any symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested and isolate until a test result has been returned.

A full list of contact tracing locations is available here.

Find a list of testing and fever clinics here.