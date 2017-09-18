CONFIRMED: Tully has tendered his resignation letter

STEPPING DOWN: Deputy Mayor Paul Tully handed in his resignation letter on September 4.

IPSWICH'S deputy mayor has already handed in his resignation letter, making way for a new leadership duo.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully handed in his letter on September 4, ahead of tomorrow's council meeting.

In a statement, the council confirmed Cr Tully's resignation from the deputy mayoralty, effective at 9am tomorrow.

At a press conference on Friday, Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said he had "been assured" Cr Tully would resign before tomorrow's meeting.

Cr Antoniolli said he had been unable to publicly confirm that Cr Tully had already made his intention to stand aside clear, as the letter was confidential.

For the deputy mayor's position to be declared vacant, The Local Government Act 2009 requires written notice to the chief executive officer.

Mayor Antoniolli said the letter was given in confidence to CEO Jim Lindsay, and therefore it had not been his place to announce it.

"I felt it was Cr Tully's call to make," Cr Antoniolli said, when asked why he had not explained on Friday that Cr Tully's letter had already been received.

"It was out of dignity and respect for Cr Tully."

Councillor Wayne Wendt is expected to move into the position as the mayor's right-hand man at the first general council meeting since the August 19 mayoral by-election.

Tomorrow, the councillors will be asked to vote on the issue. The QT understands Cr Wendt has the necessary support.

Cr Tully, who will remain as an Ipswich councillor for division 2, is a veteran on the Ipswich City Council and the longest serving councillor in Queensland.

The division 2 stalwart was first elected in March 1979 and in 2016 was re-elected with 82.5% of the vote, although his bid for the city's top job was unsuccessful.

He was appointed deputy mayor in 2016 following the council elections.

The council meeting will be held tomorrow, 9am at Ipswich City Council chambers at 45 Roderick Street, Ipswich.

It is open to the public.