Sydney cluster case visited Qld pub, Sunshine Coast

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Queensland has three new cases of COVID-19 - two in hotel quarantine and the third a woman from Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Ms Palaszczuk said the woman visited the Sunshine Coast and The Glen Hotel in Eight Mile Plains.

She said there was no concern about where the woman visited on the Sunshine Coast, but contact tracing would be done for the Eight Mile Plains area.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was on high alert.ief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the woman aged in her 50s flew on a Virgin flight VA 925 on December 16 arriving in Brisbane Airport at 9.30am

Anyone who was on that flight should immediately get tested if they develop any symptoms at all.

Dr Young said authorities were contacting anyone on that plane who is high risk.

Anyone who attended The Glen Hotel after 11.30am on Wednesday, December 16 and develops symptoms should also get tested.

"We are contact tracing people who did attend lunch - they're who we're most concerned about," she said.

Dr Young said the woman went to Prince Charles Hospital to get tested and minimised her contact with other people while in Queensland and during her trip back to Sydney.

"She did stop along the way but she managed her interactions very well," she said.

Queensland Healths Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young. Mike Knott BUN160418YOUNG3

"I'm confident that we are broadly contact tracing and we will find anyone who came into contact with that individual."

Dr Young said authorities would watch "very very carefully" as the situation unfolds in Sydney, with cases beyond the Northern Beaches but still linked to that cluster.

"It's timely to remind people to reconsider any unnecessary travel to Sydney for the time being."

Dr Young said it was possible other areas could be declared hotspots if the virus spread throughout Sydney.

Dr Young said the advice remained that anyone with any symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 needed to get tested immediately.

She said it was highly likely there would be more cases linked to the Sydney Northern Beaches cluster.

Dr Young said anyone who had been in the Northern Beaches from December 11 needed to be honest, remain where they are and go into immediate quarantine.

She also urged people to remain vigilant over the Christmas period.

"We just have to continue to be really cautious and we have to be sensible as we go through the next few weeks," she said.

"This is a rapidly evolving situation in the Northern Beaches that could spread throughout the rest of Sydney."

Deputy Police Steve Gollschewski said police would be meeting with every plane flying into Brisbane amid the cluster.

He said passengers will be checked as they disembark.

Covid-19 Cluster Emerges On Sydney's Northern Beaches

NSW Gladys Berejiklian earlier revealed the confirmed case from NSW was tested in Queensland after learning of the outbreak in Sydney's Northern Beaches and drove back to Sydney.

During the trip back, they discovered they had tested positive to COVID.

It comes as the Sydney clusters grow to 28 after 10 new cases overnight.

People are rushing to Sydney Airport in a desperate bid to leave the city ahead of Christmas with the threat of more border closures looming.

The outbreak has triggered stay-at-home orders for three days for 250,000 people in the Northern Beaches Local Government area.

Ms Berejiklian confirmed the source of the outbreak came from an overseas strain. How locals became infected remains unknown.