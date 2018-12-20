CONFIRMED: Jobs on offer as Ipswich gets its 14th McDonald's

IPSWICH will get its 14th McDonald's and 100 new jobs when work starts on the latest "full-line" restaurant next year.

McDonald's has confirmed it will open a restaurant at Karalee Shopping Centre, which is undergoing a major expansion and upgrade.

McDonald's is purchasing a site from Karalee Shopping Centre owner Consolidated Properties Group.

The multinational chain is expected to start construction of its new restaurant in early 2019.

The Karalee restaurant, which will include a McCafe and drive-thru service, is expected to create between 80 and 100 full and part time jobs.

Consolidated Properties Group head of retail Kieran Cox said McDonald's was a welcome addition to the new-look Karalee Shopping Centre which is due to double in size over the next 6 months.

"We are on track for the completion of stage two of the centre, which will add 3900sqm of ground floor area, by April next year," he said.

"McDonald's will be joined by Coles and a number of specialty retailers, including Diamond Cut Hair and Makeup, Dollar Deals, LeTan Fresh Fruit and Vegetables, Karalee Pizza and Ribs and fashion boutique Lucid Dolls who have secured space in stage two.

"There are currently just four tenancies remaining, which range from 100sqm to 200sqm, which I anticipate will be taken up quickly."

Ipswich City Council has given the green light for the Karalee McDonald's after a material change of use application was approved on September 3.