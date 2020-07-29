Menu
Peak Thai at Orion has closed.
Confirmed COVID case ate at Springfield restaurant

Lachlan Mcivor
29th Jul 2020 12:25 PM
ONE of the two women who tested positive for COVID-19 ate at a Thai restaurant in a busy Ipswich shopping centre on Sunday night.

In a post on its Facebook page, Priority Health Medical Centre, which is in Orion shopping centre, said it had been advised by centre management that contact tracing will be undertaken at Peak Thai.

“We have been made aware by QLD Health that they are contact tracing a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Peak Thai at Orion,” the post read.

“We have been advised that the person was a patron who visited Peak Thai on Sunday 26th July 2020, in the evening.”

Orion shopping centre has been contacted for comment.

Residents in Springfield who have symptoms are being urged to get tested.

MORE TO COME

