Confirmed COVID case ate at Springfield restaurant

LATEST: One of the two women who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to Melbourne ate at a Thai restaurant in an Ipswich shopping centre on Sunday night.

In a statement from Orion shopping centre management, it confirmed Queensland Health would undertake contact tracing at Peak Thai restaurant.

"We have been made aware from QLD Health that they are contact tracing a confirmed case of COVID-19 from a patron who visited Peak Thai on 26 July," it read.

"Peak Thai is currently closed and conducting strict cleaning and disinfecting protocol as instructed by QLD Health.

"We are continuing to follow the advice and direction of QLD Health and will provide further information to our customers and retail partners as it becomes available.

"At Orion Springfield Central, the health, safety and well being of our customers, retail partners and employees is our highest mission.

"If you are concerned or you would like to receive further information on novel coronavirus call the Australian Department of Health Coronavirus Health Information Helpline on 1800 020 080.

"The line operates 24 hours, seven days a week."

No other parts of the centre are closed at the moment and it appeared to be business as usual this morning.

Orion shopping centre has been contacted for comment.

Residents in Springfield who have symptoms are being urged to get tested.

