CONFIRMED: Council selects new CEO

Recruitment for a new CEO began on February 24, with the council engaging recruitment consultants McArthur Management Services.

THE identity of the Ipswich City Council's new chief executive officer will be revealed at a special meeting of councillors tomorrow.

The QT understands councillors agreed on the successful applicant, who is an internal staff member, last week.

The person will take over from acting chief executive officer Gary Kellar, who has headed the council since October when Jim Lindsay was charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Mr Lindsay intends to fight the charges.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council wanted "a transformational leader".

Cr Antoniolli said he was "very happy" with the recruitment process and the selection of the new CEO.

"We've got a person who's got a very good leadership style and will lead the city well into the future," he said.

The mayor said the council has a new CEO who would promote values "to support a new era of transparency and good governance".

The hunt for a new chief was triggered after the resignation of Mr Lindsay in January as he fights charges of corruption.

A recruitment panel consisting of Mr Kellar, councillors and University of Southern Queensland Vice-Chancellor Geraldine Mackenzie shortlisted applicants.

The new CEO will face the tough task of improving morale and stability within the council as the Crime and Corruption Commission continues its investigation.

At tomorrow's special meeting councillors will view and vote on a waste and recycling report.

The meeting will begin at the Roderick St administration building from 9.30am today.