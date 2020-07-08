Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has died on the Warrego Highway near Glenore Grove. July 8, 2020. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
A person has died on the Warrego Highway near Glenore Grove. July 8, 2020. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Breaking

NEW DETAIL: Police confirm age, town of fatal crash victim

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Jul 2020 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a 32-year-old man from Toowoomba has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, Glenore Grove.

The crash, which occurred this morning at 4.47am, happened when a BMW the victim was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Gatton Police Station Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said emergency services had been called to the crash between Forest Hill Fernvale Road and Leschke Road.

READ MORE: Witness 'saw headlights disappear' moments before fatal

Officers from his station as well as those from the Laidley Police Station and the Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit were on scene.

Snr Sgt Browne said the man had been pronounced dead at the scene.

"The car left the road and hit and tree and the driver was thrown from the vehicle," Snr Sgt Browne said.

Police are speaking to a witness who was driving with the man in a separate car at the time.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

fatal car crash fatal crash glenore grove lockyer valley crash
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pokie pick pocket targets 80-year-old victim

        premium_icon Pokie pick pocket targets 80-year-old victim

        News A court has heard how a man stole a grandmother’s purse when she took a smoke break at a popular tavern

        Witness 'saw headlights disappear' moments before fatal

        premium_icon Witness 'saw headlights disappear' moments before fatal

        Breaking A man has died in a serious traffic crash on the Warrego Highway

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        IN COURT: Full names of 205 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 205 people appearing in court today

        News Everyday the QT publishes a full list of people appearing in Ipswich Court.