Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather conditions have again eased as bushfires scaled down.
Weather conditions have again eased as bushfires scaled down.
Environment

Conditions ease amid Queensland bushfire chaos

by Sonia Kohlbacher
8th Dec 2019 9:21 AM

Fierce bushfires that swept across southeast Queensland and menaced people's homes significantly eased on Saturday night.

An advice warning has been issued for seven fires stretching from the border with New South Wales to the farming town of Kingaroy, 200km north of Brisbane.

Those fires are at Mount Stanley, Redbank Creek, Patrick Estate on the edge of Lake Wivenhoe, Bundamba out near Ipswich, Maroon in the Mount Barney National Park, Carneys Creek to the west and Cypress Gardens.

A fire that whipped through Cypress Gardens has claimed swathes of bushland, leaving behind smouldering, blackened stumps.

Conditions have eased off, a spokeswoman for Queensland's Fire and Emergency Services said on Sunday morning, however are expected to pick up later in the day.

A high fire danger rating is in place for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt to Cape York Peninsula, and will ramp up to severe in the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders on Monday.

One home was reportedly destroyed in the Bundamba fire on Saturday and set off an explosion in a shipping container full of fireworks.

An emergency zone declared for the area was lifted by police overnight.

bushfires 2019 emergency services fires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Step back in time at city’s Castlehill site

        premium_icon Step back in time at city’s Castlehill site

        News Nestled in the heart of Blackstone is a historic hill that was once home to Ipswich’s coal king Lewis Thomas.

        Fireworks explode during fierce bushfire

        Fireworks explode during fierce bushfire

        News ‘Leave immediately’: Bundamba residents told to evacuate

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Large blaze burns at Bundamba

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Large blaze burns at Bundamba

        Breaking Fire crews are working to contain a large grass fire at Bundamba.

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Windsor Park, Redbank Creek, Sandy Creek

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Windsor Park, Redbank Creek, Sandy Creek

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has issued a number of PREPARE TO LEAVE...