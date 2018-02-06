Condensery expands hours for art lovers

ART enthusiasts will have more opportunities to experience art and history with Somerset Regional Art Gallery The Condensery extending its trading to seven days from next week.

From Monday, the contemporary gallery at 29 Factory Rd, Toogoolawah, will open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The new trading hours will coincide with the start of a new art exhibit that focuses on everyday life as experienced by four unique artists, Crossdale4.

The artists, all Somerset-based, are Jan Williams, Jane Harthoorn-Williams, Sharon Lee and Ian Clark.

The exhibit will be showcased at the art gallery from Saturday through to Sunday, April 8.

The opening is on Saturday and 1-3.30pm and everyone is invited.

Book by phoning Somerset Regional Council by Wednesday, February 7, on 54231036.

The new exhibit will comprise sculptures, paintings and colourful ceramics.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council looked forward to welcoming more people through the doors.

"The art gallery is such a fantastic space that has so much history and character.

We are excited to be opening seven days a week to cater for even more visitors,” Cr Lehmann said.