Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Condensery expands hours for art lovers

ART enthusiasts will have more opportunities to experience art and history with Somerset Regional Art Gallery The Condensery extending its trading to seven days from next week.

From Monday, the contemporary gallery at 29 Factory Rd, Toogoolawah, will open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The new trading hours will coincide with the start of a new art exhibit that focuses on everyday life as experienced by four unique artists, Crossdale4.

The artists, all Somerset-based, are Jan Williams, Jane Harthoorn-Williams, Sharon Lee and Ian Clark.

The exhibit will be showcased at the art gallery from Saturday through to Sunday, April 8.

The opening is on Saturday and 1-3.30pm and everyone is invited.

Book by phoning Somerset Regional Council by Wednesday, February 7, on 54231036.

The new exhibit will comprise sculptures, paintings and colourful ceramics.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council looked forward to welcoming more people through the doors.

"The art gallery is such a fantastic space that has so much history and character.

We are excited to be opening seven days a week to cater for even more visitors,” Cr Lehmann said.

Topics:  art ipswich news queensland times whatson

Ipswich Queensland Times
Kmart tight-lipped on possible move to Springfield

Kmart tight-lipped on possible move to Springfield

POLL: Have your say about whether you want to see Kmart at Orion.

Owner's shock over Woodlands wedding cancellations

Scenes from the movie We Were Tomorrow filmed at Woodlands of Marburg. Photo: Contributed

Search on for new operators

Dad's sexually charged chats with kids 'grossly offensive'

New Ipswich District Court Judge: After nine years in the role, Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol will move to Brisbane Court.He will be replaced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC. In court on Tuesday, Judge Koppenol was recognised for his "brisk and vigorous approach" to the role.

Father jailed after he chatted to three children online

Multicultural project grants now up for grabs

The Thaii Tamil School received funding for its Pongal Festival at Springfield earlier this year.

Jordan MP encouraging community groups and organisations to apply

Local Partners

Hollywood director backs Dundee reboot

ONE of Hollywood’s most successful comedy heavyweights is backing a possible Dundee reboot, with Knocked Up director Judd Apatow saying he wants to make it.

Huge flaw in this movie poster

There is something very wrong with this poster

Take a close look at the poster

‘I want to go home’: James Corden

Pink does Carpool Karaoke with Corden. Picture: Supplied

BRITISH export James Corden has said he’s ready to quit and return home

Music legend Paul Simon announces retirement

Legendary musician Paul Simon has announced his retirement from touring.

Musician says time away from his family "takes a toll".

Uma Thurman: Harvey Weinstein ‘pushed me down’

Last year the actress said she had plenty to say about the #MeToo movement but wanted to wait until she was ready and less angry. Picture: Supplied

Uma Thurman breaks her silence on Harvey Weinstein

Premier happy to say g’day to Dundee

Thor star Chris Hemsworth starred in a spoof Crocodile Dundee ad made for the Super Bowl. It has sparked a campaign to #BringBackDundee File picture

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk would consider any approach to th

Frasier star dead at 77

John Mahoney has died.

His acting career spanned more than 30 years