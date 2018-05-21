Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Concerns for quad bike rider following crash

Andrew Korner
by
21st May 2018 12:47 PM

UPDATE 2PM: A MAN aged in his 50s has been taken to hospital following a quad bike accident this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Highfield Pl at Mt Crosby following the crash about noon.

A man was treated for head and chest injuries before being taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are treating a male patient for potentially serious head and chest injuries following a quad bike crash this afternoon.

The crash was reported at Highfield Pl, Mt Crosby about noon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman says a critical care paramedic is also on scene.

mt crosby quad bike accident traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Council puts flying-fox colonies in its crosshairs

    premium_icon Council puts flying-fox colonies in its crosshairs

    Council News Councillors were handed a range of options to deal with the bat colonies.

    • 21st May 2018 2:46 PM
    GROCERY RIP-OFF: Four items Aussies pay more for

    GROCERY RIP-OFF: Four items Aussies pay more for

    Money “Living in Australia, it’s not cheap."

    Escapee gets bail as court told of looming legal logjam

    premium_icon Escapee gets bail as court told of looming legal logjam

    News Notorious inmate accused of kicking woman in face

    • 21st May 2018 2:33 PM
    Sombre councillors return to chambers as dismissal looms

    Sombre councillors return to chambers as dismissal looms

    Council News They met publicly for the first time since the notice of dismissal

    • 21st May 2018 4:23 PM

    Local Partners