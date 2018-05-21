Concerns for quad bike rider following crash

UPDATE 2PM: A MAN aged in his 50s has been taken to hospital following a quad bike accident this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Highfield Pl at Mt Crosby following the crash about noon.

A man was treated for head and chest injuries before being taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

