Concerns raised with Ipswich Hospital interns not vaccinated

THE father of a medical student based at Ipswich Hospital has raised concerns that interns working at the facility have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19, despite working across the emergency department and the intensive care unit.

West Moreton Health began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine at Ipswich Hospital on March 11 with a handful of frontline staff receiving their Pfizer jab the week before.

Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout, which includes local medical clinics administering the vaccine to high risk members of the community, started on Monday.

Phase 1a involved vaccinating staff, including at Ipswich Hospital, most at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Queensland’s process is being guided by the national rollout strategy.

Queensland Health says health care workers not vaccinated under phase 1a will be involved in the latest stage of the rollout and students attending clinical placement have been identified as having the same risk of contracting COVID-19 as other healthcare workers.

Interns are included in phase 1b.

Medical students working in emergency departments, respiratory wards, intensive care units and high dependency units at major hospitals set up as vaccination hubs earlier in the year were included in stage 1a.

There are currently 33 medical interns completing 10-12 week rotations through every area of Ipswich Hospital.

“They obviously are frontline medical workers,” the father of an intern at Ipswich Hospital said.

“This ridiculous situation is not only putting the health of these young students at risk, but is also exposing the community at large to a high risk as well.

“Some of these interns are working in the ICU and (emergency department) of the hospital for goodness sake.

“(My child) said all of the other interns in their cohort assigned to other hospitals have been vaccinated, it’s just at Ipswich where they haven’t.

“They don’t want to kick up a fuss. They’re all nervous students trying to do their best and get into the health system. It’s a very strange situation.”



More than 220 staff at Ipswich Hospital were forced into quarantine in September after a cluster of positive cases among staff.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said West Moreton Health is vaccinating its workforce as defined by Australia’s national rollout strategy.

They could not confirm how many, if any, interns had been vaccinated and when it is expected to happen.

“Individuals who are eligible for vaccination under Phase 1a will continue to be prioritised as they face the highest risk of direct exposure to COVID-19,” they said.

“As we gradually move into Phase 1b, Queensland Health will also prioritise offering vaccine to its healthcare workforce, to protect and maintain our robust health system and protect staff.

“Where appropriate, eligible medical students on placement will be invited to receive their vaccine, as part of the rollout process.”

