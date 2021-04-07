Concerns over Chinese influence in Australia

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Putin declares himself president until 2036.

Xi Jinping declares himself leader for life.

So that's close to 2 billion people taken care of.

Democracy is in serious difficulty as dictatorships threaten.

Well at least the Australian democracy is a beacon in the darkness. Wrong.

I urge everyone to read "Silent Invasion" by Clive Hamilton.

Our very sovereignty is under severe challenge by China.

Hamilton's predictions are with us as China seeks to punish us for treating it with disrespect.

The infiltration of our institutions, be it by grants and appointments to leadership positions is rife.

Political parties are receiving millions and in particular ex-politicians are on board the gravy train.

Check the China junkets, positive speeches and articles by the likes of Bob Car, Downer, Keating and Gillard.

Chinese departments in universities and the carrot and stick method employed in the grants process is clearly undermining academic freedom.

How can a nation commit genocide on the Uighurs and then chastise opponents? Because it can.

Australia with a death wish talks about human rights but won't use the word genocide.

A recent vote in the Senate condemning China was defeated as the LNP and Labor combined.

China hates to be embarrassed by international criticism.

Clear evidence from escapees and satellite photographs of genocide in Xinjiang has been called out by the world's democracies. But clearly there is no way to save 15 million people. Terrifying.

The Chinese Communist party is rewriting its history and serving it up in schools.

A strategy is to get the nation to view the last 100 years as humiliation by colonial powers.

This must be reversed.

Its latest bellicose actions are the manifestations of this propaganda.

Hamilton's book was all set to be published by Allen & Unwin, but was rejected at the last minute due to the publisher's concerns over retaliation from China.

David Harris