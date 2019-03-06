Fears odour busters will leave without stopping stench

THERE are fears the state's ultimate odour-busting weapon will leave Ipswich without stopping the stench at its source.

The Odour Abatement Taskforce has been criss-crossing Ipswich's smelly suburbs since July, recording smells and wind speeds in an effort to locate the source.

Several infringement notices have been issued, but the Department of Environment and Science has not revealed further details.

With just four months remaining in the taskforce's mission, residents fear the green team will leave Ipswich without effecting significant change.

"There has been no odour abated," Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments secretary Geoff Yarham said.

Mr Yarham said the state's $2.5 million taskforce was yet to yield results.

"They have been handing out fridge magnets which say; smell it, report, it stop it," he said.

"We're still smelling it and reporting it, but they haven't stopped it.

"As far as the community is concerned there has been no outcome at all."

In the 2017-2018 financial year the Department of Environment and Science received 302 reports of odour.

In the following eight months the Odour Abatement Taskforce received 1906 reports.

Mr Yarham and the residents against toxic environments group meet monthly with the taskforce.

He said they will not reveal which waste operator had been fined for failing to comply with environmental notices.

"They give lots of numbers about reports and inspections," Mr Yarham said.

"After $2.5 million it appears there has been no odour abatement whatsoever.

"We are stuck with the same issue."

Mr Yarham said if state officials could not enforce compliance at existing waste sites, they would not be able to enforce regulations on Remondis' proposed incinerator.

A rally against the proposed incinerator will be held this Saturday at D'arcy Doyle Place from 10am to 11.30am.

The Department of Environment and Science did not respond to a request for comment.

According to its website the Odour Abatement Taskforce was formed to provide additional on-ground presence and response to information reports from the public, plus proactive face-to-face engagement with local communities.

To report a Swanbank odour issue you call 1300 130 372 or visit www.qld.gov.au/environment/pollution/monitoring/air/odour-abatement.