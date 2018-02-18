Concerns for missing mother and 18-month-old daughter

POLICE hold serious concerns for the well being of a missing mother and her young daughter.

Tara Inglis, 27, and her 18-month-old daughter were last seen in Booval on Tuesday, February 13.

Tara was last seen pushing her daughter in a pink pram between 3 and 4pm on Tuesday near the intersection of Brisbane Road and South Station Road, Booval, police were told.

Police believe the pair, along with a man known to her, were at the Booval Fair Shopping Centre, near the Commonwealth Bank, around the same time.

Queensland Police

The man has been identified and spoken to by police, who are trying to confirm Tara's movements on Tuesday, February 13.

They are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate the pair as they hold serious concerns for the well being of Tara and her daughter due to medical conditions.

Police say it is believed Tara may not be in possession of items, such as food and clothing, for herself or her daughter.

Tara is described as approximately 150cms tall, with a very slim build and short dyed red-hair.

Queensland Police

Tara was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, shorts and thongs (as pictured).

Anyone with any information about the pair is urged to contact police.