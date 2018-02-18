Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Concerns for missing mother and 18-month-old daughter

Queensland Police

POLICE hold serious concerns for the well being of a missing mother and her young daughter.

Tara Inglis, 27, and her 18-month-old daughter were last seen in Booval on Tuesday, February 13.

Tara was last seen pushing her daughter in a pink pram between 3 and 4pm on Tuesday near the intersection of Brisbane Road and South Station Road, Booval, police were told.

Police believe the pair, along with a man known to her, were at the Booval Fair Shopping Centre, near the Commonwealth Bank, around the same time.

 

Queensland Police

The man has been identified and spoken to by police, who are trying to confirm Tara's movements on Tuesday, February 13.

They are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate the pair as they hold serious concerns for the well being of Tara and her daughter due to medical conditions. 

Police say it is believed Tara may not be in possession of items, such as food and clothing, for herself or her daughter.

Tara is described as approximately 150cms tall, with a very slim build and short dyed red-hair.

Queensland Police

Tara was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, shorts and thongs (as pictured).

Anyone with any information about the pair is urged to contact police.

Topics:  ipswich missing police queensland police service

News Corp Australia
Increasing prosperity brings new stores

Increasing prosperity brings new stores

Do you remember when prime rib roast was 45c a pound?

Lake's water quality a worry after 20 fish found "belly up"

Invasive fish species, the tilapia, have been found floating belly up at Spring Lake.

Concerned residents alerted the State Government two weeks ago

Ipswich video store beating the odds by staying open

Jo and John Wilton owners of Network Video Winston Glades.

Ipswich video store owners predict a revival of the industry

Decay risk puts future of jacaranda trees in the balance

BLOOMING: Councillor Paul Tully with the Goodna jacarandas in full colour.

Only 28 trees planted during the Great Depression in 1932 remain.

Local Partners