Concerns for missing Ipswich girl

Andrew Korner
by

POLICE hold concerns for a missing Ipswich teenager.

The 13-year-old from North Booval was last seen at a shopping centre on Amazon Pl, Jindalee, about noon on December 14.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety and wellbeing due to her young age.

The girl is described as Aboriginal in appearance, about 170cm tall with a proportionate build, red dyed hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red St George NRL jersey, white jean pants and black Nike shoes.

If anyone has seen the girl or has information as to her whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

