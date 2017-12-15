Concerns for missing Ipswich girl

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

POLICE hold concerns for a missing Ipswich teenager.

The 13-year-old from North Booval was last seen at a shopping centre on Amazon Pl, Jindalee, about noon on December 14.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety and wellbeing due to her young age.

The girl is described as Aboriginal in appearance, about 170cm tall with a proportionate build, red dyed hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red St George NRL jersey, white jean pants and black Nike shoes.

If anyone has seen the girl or has information as to her whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444.