Concerns hot playground could badly burn kids

Concerned parents worry that a lack of shading at Bob Gamble Park could result in children being burned on hot playground equipment.

IMPROVED sun safety measures may soon be installed at an East Ipswich water park amid calls from parents regarding the dangers of uncovered playgrounds.

Amanda Fay was among several residents who took to social media on Monday, revealing she feared her children were at risk of being burned by equipment which was frequently exposed to harsh sunlight.

She has since called upon Ipswich City Council to install more shade cloths at the park.

It comes after her partner reportedly tended to a distraught young boy who became “stuck in the boiling sand” at Bob Gamble Park on Monday.

“We’ve had some really hot days hitting 40 degrees, which means sand, metal and concrete will get hot,” Ms Fay wrote.

Ipswich City Council will consider the installation of shade sails at the park. Pic: file photo

“I was there with my two children and as I was helping mine from the hot climbing ropes, I’ve seen and heard another child screaming in pain.

“I had to call to my partner to grab the boy off the hot surface and find a cool surface for him as he had gotten stuck in the sand not being able to walk.”

She said the apparent lack of shade surrounding the sand and slide area proved to be a “huge safety issue.”

An Ipswich City Council spokesman this week confirmed the installation of shade sails over the aquatics area had been identified by council.

He said additional shading would also be considered for inclusion in future works programs.

“Council always encourages users to be mindful when spending time outdoors on high temperature days,” he said.

Ms Fay said she would seek to speak with local councillors about the issue, with a petition to rectify the issue also likely.

Emma Taylor wrote in response that her family would use the popular park more if adequate shade was installed.

Meanwhile, Heather Bramham offered constructive advice in a bid to solve the problem.

“Put in a complaint via the SnapSendSolve app,” Ms Braham said.

“I used this app a few years ago about a safety issue at our local playground and it got fixed pretty quickly.”

Others suggested families should avoid uncovered playgrounds on days where temperatures reached over 30 degrees.

