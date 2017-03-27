Concerns held for missing woman

Judy Jones was last seen at an address on Bertha St about lunchtime.

POLICE are calling for public assistance to help locate a woman missing from Goodna.

Judy Jones was last seen at an address on Bertha St about lunchtime today but hasn't been seen or made contact with anyone since.

Concerns are held for her welfare as her behaviour is out of character.

She is described as being Caucasian in appearance, around 160cms tall and has brown hair.

She is believed to be travelling in a white 2012 Hyundai 130 with Queensland registration 710 VKQ.

Anyone who has seen the woman or her vehicle are being urged to contact police.