Concerns for mums amid rush for baby formula

Ipswich shoppers have complained about baby formula being snapped up in bulk quantities. Paul Braven GLA221015SHOP
Andrew Korner
by

IPSWICH shoppers have complained about the same group of people buying up to a dozen tins of baby formula at a time from a popular supermarket.

It follows footage aired on television this week of a frantic group of people emptying baby formula stocks from a Brisbane Coles supermarket.

A QT reader, who wished to remain anonymous, recently contacted the paper to complain of a group of people who appeared to be from the same family, who visited the Woolworths supermarket at Booval sometimes multiple times in one day to purchase bulk quantities of formula.

"It's the same family and they come back two or three times a day," the woman said.

"The staff try to stop it but there is not much they can really do.

"A woman filmed these people out in the car park and a man swerved his vehicle at her deliberately."

The woman said genuine customers were missing out on important baby formula because of the bulk buyers.

Despite enforcing a limit of four tins per brand per customer, there appears to be little that either of the major supermarkets can do legally to stop bulk buyers.

It has been previously reported that predominantly Chinese buyers are stockpiling Aussie baby formula to be shipped to Asia, where there is high demand for the product.

It is known as the "daigou" market, and it is known to be widespread across Australia.

Responding to questions from the QT, a Woolworths spokesperson said there had been efforts to increase supply of the products to match the demand.

"Woolworths understands the frustration that our customers can feel when they can't get the products they need, and in particular baby formula," she said.

"We know that the vast majority of our customers purchase four or fewer tins of formula each time they shop, and that is why we have that purchase limit in place.

"We have also been working with suppliers to increase supply of these products when there has been an upsurge in demand.

"We believe the purchase limit along with increased supply will make it easier for customers to get the products they need."

Topics:  baby formula daigou woolworths

Ipswich Queensland Times
