Have you seen this missing girl?
News

Concerns for missing teen last seen in Ipswich

11th Jan 2019 1:44 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Oxenford on January 3.

The girl was last seen about 7pm on Sunday December 30 leaving a residence on Chubb Street at One Mile, near Ipswich.

Police hold concerns for the girl's welfare due to her age and because she suffers from a medical condition.

The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 165cm, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing tight 'skinny' jeans, a white top, white sneakers and was carrying a big handbag full of personal belongings.

Anyone with information as to this girl's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by calling 1800 333 000 or by visiting crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900021926.

Ipswich Queensland Times

