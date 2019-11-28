Concerns aired over Swifts Sports Club redevelopment

Peter Coultas is concerned about the lack of transparency and community consultation for the sale of Swifts Sports Club.

CONCERNS have been raised about the extent of community consultation held by Swifts Sports Club as they seek feedback on their plans to buy their Booval site, which they currently lease from Ipswich City Council.

Peter Coultas, who is also the general manager of the Prince Alfred Hotel, lives one street back from the club and believes the community consultation has been poor.

“I don’t believe there’s been a very good effort to get all the residents up to speed on what would possibly be there if the sale was to go through,” he said.

Ipswich City Council Interim Administrator Greg Chemello had also raised similar concerns.

“If the engagement is not done properly, and I have some concerns about how that’s being done at the moment, then I’m reticent to proceed,” he said.

The community consultation process was conducted by Jacaranda Advisory Group.

The independent facilitator Frank Balzary said the consultation was in accordance of council’s requirements.

“We followed the process that was required by council and we believe it was appropriate,” he said.

Mr Balzary said public notices were on the club’s website, posted inside the club, advertised in the QT and there were letter box drops within 400 metres of the club.

“We were told it was to be an independent consultation and from what I can understand, it became political and that’s not what it’s about, it’s about if the public agrees with or does not agree with the sale,” Vice Chairman Paul Morris said.

“We thought we were doing the right thing by staying away.

“We are a not-for-profit, we try and do the best thing by our members. The people inside the club are happy about it and they’re happy about how we are running the club.”

At one of the consultation evenings, questions were raised about the involvement of Easts Leagues Club after a council report from May revealed “the President of the club has advised that they are in discussions with three potential suitors to fund the purchase. One of the potential third party funders is Easts Leagues Club Brisbane and the other potential funders have not been disclosed to Council”

Mr Balzary told attendees that was no longer the case.

“There are no external parties involved in this transaction. That is what I’ve been briefed on from the board of directors.”

Mr Coultas said if there are any external parties, the public should know.

“I believe that it’s very important for the community to know who the financial backer is, which will ultimately reflect the size and the development of that site,” Mr Coultas said.

Mr Coultas also said that he felt the property should have been put to public tender.

According to council meeting minutes, council decided to dispose the site, which does not include the remainder of Cameron Park, to the club after a report highlighted issues with the lessee.

The land to be disposed of to Swifts is outlined in yellow and encompasses approximately 1.62 hectares of Cameron Park.

“Any development within the 1.62 hectare site being purchased by Swifts is subject to a development application. There may be opportunities for Swifts to undertake works including extensions,” A council spokesman said.

Today is the last day to make a submission. More information on how to make a submission can be found on Swifts’ website.

