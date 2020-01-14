Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Turtles are being affected by the environment.
Turtles are being affected by the environment. contributed
Environment

The concerning side effect of lack of rain on our turtles

Mikayla Haupt
by
14th Jan 2020 11:00 AM

WHILE Master Reef Guide Natalie Lobartolo hasn't witnessed the above average temperatures taking its toll on the coral, she said the current climate was affecting the reef in different ways - particularly the turtles.

Echoing the sentiments of Dr Col Limpus, who spoke to the NewsMail about hot sand impacting the number of hatchlings surviving, Ms Lobartolo said turtles on Lady Musgrave Island were also being greatly affected by this during their nesting season.

"Due to the lack of rain, the sand is so dry that when the turtles attempt to carve their egg chamber (where they lay their eggs), the sand is just collapsing," she said.

"And so turtles and deciding either not to lay, or could lay below the high tide mark, meaning their clutch is likely to get flooded and not survive.

"We have an average of 150-200 turtles coming up to nest on the beach each night at Musgrave, and a very small percentage of those actually successfully lay - about 5 per cent."

For more on impacts at Mon Repos: bit.ly/2NkxSHc.

environment turtles
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for young man killed in ute fall

        premium_icon Tributes flow for young man killed in ute fall

        News A Highfields State Secondary School student has been remembered by friends and family after an accident at Bowenville Reserve.

        Max Mad style vehicle puts drink driver on the radar

        premium_icon Max Mad style vehicle puts drink driver on the radar

        News Police were mystified when they spotted the butchered vehicle

        Ipswich woman’s huge year on the international stage

        premium_icon Ipswich woman’s huge year on the international stage

        News She spent the year hitting runways across the world and she has plenty planned for...