'Trapped': Developers closing in on kangaroos at Springfield

A GROUP of Springfield Lakes residents is concerned about wildlife allegedly trapped inside a Springfield Central development site.

Kangaroos have been seen inside bushland area surrounded by ongoing residential development.

Residents fear the animals are trapped because there appears to be no path out of the area.

Significant land clearing has been undertaken to make way for the Springfield Rise housing estate where about 4000 new homes will be built.

Two environmental groups have lodged complaints with Ipswich City Council and the State Government.

Environmental group Environment Matters 2 Us and Springfield Lakes Environmental Advisory Group (SLEAG) member Gaby Ricketts said no action has been taken since the complaints were lodged.

"I am concerned the land these kangaroos are trapped on is gradually diminishing and I question whether appropriate animal management has occurred," Ms Ricketts said.

"We want the Council to take responsibility for their part in this situation because they are the ones who are approving these development applications.

"This doesn't just affect kangaroos, it affects all the wildlife in Springfield Lakes."

Councillors Sheila Ireland and David Morrison said the Springfield Rise developers had undertaken stringent measures to ensure wildlife was removed before development started.

"They had officers beating (making loud noises) in the mornings to drive the wild animals away before development started," Cr Ireland said.

"It's a condition we put on development that they have to clear the land and get native animals out."

"Each time a large section of land is cleared the proponent must engage a spotter catcher licensed under the Nature Conservation Act 1992 by the Department of Environment and Science prior to and during vegetation clearing operations," Cr Morrison said.

"Developers pay good money to qualified Fauna and Flora companies to compile reports prior to clearing and have spotters present throughout clearing."

A Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain spokesperson echoed the same sentiment.

"All clearing is approved as part of our development approval," they said.

"Clearing is undertaken according to our comprehensive Environmental Management Plan by a specialised clearing contractor, including a wildlife spotter onsite prior to and during all clearing activities."