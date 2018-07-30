Concern council 'pressured' state to lease ICON Tower in CBD

PRESSURE: The ICON Tower, opened in 2013, is full of State Government departments and Seqwater.

David Nielsen

JO-ANN Miller has questioned whether pressure was applied for the State Government to take up leases in Ipswich City Council's ICON Tower.

The $74 million project was finalised in 2013 and ten government departments including Justice and Attorney General, Education, Housing and Public Works and Seqwater, leased space.

The Member for Bundamba interrogated Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni about whether pressure was applied for the government to move into the council-built building.

Mr de Brenni said he was "not aware of any undue pressure being applied to the Department of Housing and Public Works".

"It is not something that we respond to-undue pressure," he said.

"We respond to the appropriate needs of Queenslanders and meet our duties and proper obligations."

Mr de Brenni said he was not aware of the lease arrangements at the ICON building, but said he was "happy to take some time to consider what lease arrangements are in place there and provide you with some further information at a further date".

Ms Miller said it would make sense for the council to pressure the state.

"The people of Ipswich understand that it is in the council's interests to pressure all other government departments to take up leasing space there so that they do not have to pay for it," she said.

Director General Liza Carroll said all options were investigated when considering lease agreements.

Ipswich City Council has been contacted.