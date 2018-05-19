Concept to promote city's link to world-famous nanny

SUGAR: The Australian Joint Stock Bank Limited building on the corner of Brisbane and Bell Sts where P.L Travers' family moved after they left Maryborough.

A TRIBUTE to the world's most famous nanny could be built at one of the city's most prominent intersections.

P.L, Travers the author of Mary Poppins grew up in Ipswich in the early 1900s.

Ipswich councillors David Martin and David Pahlke have had discussions and sought concept images to create a Mary Poppins-themed corner at the intersection of Brisbane and Bell steets.

Early designs have proposed building a silhouette umbrella on the building or a nearby street camera with an image of P.L. Travers and her mother, Margaret Agnes Morehead, looking up at it.

Mrs Morehead was also the sister of the Queensland premier.

P.L. Travers was born 1899 in Maryborough.

A sister, Biddy Barbara Lerne Moriarty was born in Ipswich in 1902, and there was a third sister, Moya.

Travers and her family moved from Maryborough - which regards itself as the home of Mary Poppins - when she was three years old.

Cr Pahlke said information showed the Travers family moved to the premises of the Australian Joint Stock Bank Limited bank on the corner of Bell St in 1902.

Her father was employed by the Australian Joint Stock Bank.

"There seems to be some evidence to say that one of the sisters still lived in Ipswich in the early 1940s," Cr Pahlke said.

The councillor said the project would lure visitors to the city and promote its history.

He said Ipswich's links to Mary Poppins should be better promoted.