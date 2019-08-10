'Complete package' gives Marburg racing a boost

TROT TACTICS

BARASTOC Classic Day has come and gone, leaving the Marburg club in a positive frame of mind.

Perfect weather, a crowd described as "middling to good” and excellent racing were the order of the day.

The numerous kids present had a great time with the giant obstacle course, while the gentler ones found the petting zoo more the go. There is nothing like a docile chook or a bunny to cuddle up to when fatigue starts to set in.

The Derby was won by a local, going to Haigslea base owner trainer and breeder Bill Crosby's Major Slip Up.

By Art Major from Slippery Left, the 3y0 gelding was having his 17th start for stats of three wins, three seconds and one third. Prizemoney now totals $11,935.

Top driver Pete McMullen had the steer and drove a heady race in front to hold off Rancho Man, trained by his father John and driven by his youngest sister Taleah.

The Oaks was won by Sports Story, owned by Alan Self and trained and driven by Graham Dwyer from North Maclean.

The daughter of Sportswriter and Plain Georgie now boasts stats of 13 for 4-2-3 and a bank of $31,131.

Plain Georgie was no slug, having earned $52,308 in a 60 start career and leaving only four live foals, which have earned $236,746 between them from 37 wins.

Feed Giant Barastoc have indicated their interest in creating an annual event based on these two classic races.

It's all systems go.

The crowd was the big deal on the day. They ate, drank and had a bet - most of the ingredients of a successful race meeting.

With mini-trot races and the spectacular turnouts from the Fashions In The Field, judged by Elly-Rae Fashions, Sandy's Fascinators from Rosewood and Bre of B's Salon and Barbershop at Willowbank, it was the complete package.

Roll on next year.

Successful change

THE national control body, Harness Racing Australia, has some flexibility in its policies.

Harness Racing SA (HRSA) advises it has successfully advocated for changes to the ratings points matrix for horses competing in races of $3,000 or less.

In seeking the changes, agreed to by Harness Racing Australia, HRSA sought to better provide for the industry in South Australia and in particular the penalties accrued for races in the lower stakes range.

The changes to the ratings points matrix are:

1. The race stake threshold where horses accrue two points for winning has increased from $2500 to $3000;

2. The one point penalty for finishing second has been removed for all races of $3000 or less;

3. Unplaced runners from sixth to last in race stakes of $0-$3000 will receive a one rating point reduction. These changes will take effect by September 1.

HRSA believes the changes made better recognise the individuality of the industry in South Australia and provide connections of horses with greater flexibility when placing their horses.

Racing Queensland's harness administrators should be consulting participants here, on the irksome anomalies inherent in the new system.

Having come to agreement on a suitable solution to these matters, the proposed changes should be put before HRA with every expectation of their adoption in Queensland.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Quinella 1-2: Tulhurst Ace (T McMullen) and Firenice (K Rasmussen).

R2: Quinella 1-2: Gotta Good Reason (A Richardson) and Our Bondi Beach (M Elkins).

R3: Box trifecta 6-7-10: Chantrey (T McMullen)-Mafuta Vautin (A Sanderson)-Secret Jack (A Richardson).

R4: Quinella 1-8: Arcachon (D Cernovskis) and Just Seduce Me (N McMullen).

R5: Quinella 1-8: Argyle Beach (P McMullen) and Saloon Passage (A Richardson).

R6: Quinella 1-8: Stompem (G Dixon) and Schouten Island (D Cernovskis).

R7: Quinella 2-11: Toanui Spirit (P McMullen) and Expensive Ego (J Douglass).

R8: Quinella 1-2: Caesars Astrum (A Richardson) and Write About Lexy (B Hewitt).

R9: Box trifecta 1-8-10: In The Paper (B Hewitt)-Somewhereoverarainbow (P Diebert)-Bill Haley) (A Sanderson).

R10: Box trifecta 2-3-6: Hellbound (A Sanderson)-Southern Alps (K Rasmussen)-Justabitnoisy (D Lee).

Honour board

The strength of family connections in harness was again demonstrated this week via the leader board. On the drivers side, top reinsman Pete McMullen sat firmly on the totem pole with seven victories. Just two rungs down with five wins was his sister Narissa. Shift over to the trainers' section and Pete's partner Chantal Turpin led five winners back to the home barn. Ron Sallis landed three, just to let Chantal know that nobody is safe on the leader board.

Most pleasing was Bill Crosby's Derby, first 'classic' run in this district. Ipswich factor: 24/51.

Albion Park, August 2: Indefensible (Adam Richardson for Kay Crone); Tearaway Diamond (Matt Elkins for Greg Elkins); One Hell Of A Ride (Pete McMullen for Jarrod Alchin); Tommy Under Fire (Taleah McMullen).

Albion Park, August 3: Argyle Beach (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Marburg, August 4: Norahs Fling (Adam Richardson for Denis Smith); Crowning Glory (Narissa McMullen for Greg Elkins); Raging Inferno (Narissa McMullen); Major Slip Up (Pete McMullen for Bill Crosby); Torque Feels Good (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Im Toot (Narissa McMullen for Dale Belford); Lochinver (Paul Diebert for Darrell Graham).

Albion Park, August 6: Maybetothemax (Hayden Barnes for Ron Sallis); Musculous (Adam Sanderson for Brad Connelly); Hollie (Matt Elkins for Gail Geeson); Kwasii (Trent Dawson); Lincolns Girl (Hayden Barnes for Alistai Barnes).

Redcliffe, August 7: Topnotch Mach (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Feel The Reign (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Monumental (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Rowdys Ace (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).

Redcliffe, August 8: Chasin Dreamz (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Bella Blondie (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Torque Feels Good (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).