Complaints fall as region's dog numbers rapidly rise

GOOD WORK: In five years, the number of complaints to the council fell sharply despite dog registration increasing by 62 per cent. Yuriy Zelenenkyy

WHILE dogs are being registered in greater numbers than ever before, the number of complaints about man's best friend have fallen sharply.

In the past five years, the numbers of dogs registered in the Lockyer Valley has increased by 62 per cent.

Yet during the same period, the number of customer complaints regarding animals declined by 64 per cent, and according to the council the two statistics are clearly linked to a new approach by officers.

The reduction in complaints has been so steep, officers are now being trained to investigate a more diverse range of complaints.

In a report provided to councillors at yesterday's meeting, Executive Manager Corporate and Community Services David Lewis detailed how the council's local law officers had improved compliance, which resulted in more dogs being registered and less complaints.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said it was positive to see the progress the officers were making.

"I'm a dog lover personally, but it's certainly about responsible dog ownership," Cr Milligan said.

"If you've ever lived beside someone who's had a barking dog, that stuff can drive you nuts - so it's a good outcome."

Since 2014, officers have been tasked with achieving a significant reduction in outstanding animal related customer requests.

Mr Lewis explained a number of factors combined to produce the reduction in complaints, including the council's dog registration surveys.

These seek to identify properties where excess numbers of dogs are kept and fencing and enclosures are not adequate, as well as establishing a council presence in areas where it was not previously common.

Changes to enforcement have also contributed to the reduction, with the report noting faster response times were a key factor.

"With quicker response times in place, it is suggested the officers are attending to requests earlier than before which prevents secondary and repeat requests being made to Council," the report read.

Further education and new off-leash dogs parts are also key factors, with the parks helping to socialise dogs and reduce the number of dogs being walked in public spaces off-lead.

The approach from council officers has been so successful, officers are now diversifying the types of complaints they are responding to, and even upskilling to take on new roles.