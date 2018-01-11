Menu
Complaint reveals Antoniolli's failure to disclose donation

ENTRY: A complaint against Mayor Andrew Antoniolli was the only one on the councillor complaints register last year.
ENTRY: A complaint against Mayor Andrew Antoniolli was the only one on the councillor complaints register last year. Rob Williams
Hayden Johnson
by

A RECORD of complaints against Ipswich councillors will remain in the office of the Chief Executive Officer while a governance review is undertaken.

The Local Government Act stipulates a record of complaints against elected officials must be kept at the council's office or online.

How the information is presented can differ across each Queensland council.

A spokesman for the council said it would remain in the Acting Chief Executive's office and available for viewing while a review is undertaken.

"Under the Mayor's election promise of greater transparency there is a body of information being reviewed which is in addition to the 19 recommendations contained in the independent Governance Review,” he said.

"The Councillor Complaints Register is included as part of this expanded review.”

The first inspection of the register by The Queensland Times this week reveals a complaint against Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli was the only entry on the document last year.

On October 25, 2017, a complaint against Cr Antoniolli claimed he failed to disclose a political donation.

According to the register, the Chief Executive Officer wrote to Cr Antoniolli, to which he responded.

The failure by the Mayor to maintain his register of interests was determined to be an "administrative oversight” and the register was updated.

Including Cr Antoniolli's October entry, three complaints have been made to the chief executive officer about councillors since November 2015.

In 2015 former mayor Paul Pisasale was forced to apologise and pay the council $5000 for failing to maintain his register.

In September 2016, the former mayor, who has been charged with official corruption by the Crime and Corruption Commission, accepted the findings but maintained he had done nothing wrong.

It is not suggested the failure to maintain a register complaint is related to charges against Mr Pisasale.

In May 2017, Councillor Sheila Ireland was counselled after not declaring a conflict of interest.

